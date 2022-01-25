Before Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield was rumored to be playing Moon Knight in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

Andrew Garfield, who starred in The Amazing Spider-Man, has gotten a lot of attention thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, rumors suggested Andrew Garfield, Moon Knight, and Marvel would team up before he joined Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man heroes.

Several outlets reported that Garfield was at the top of a very short list of actors to play Marc Spector before fans saw Oscar Isaac in the Moon Knight trailer.

Fans had little information about Marvel’s Moon Knight in 2019, other than the fact that it was in development.

Details about Spider-Man: No Way Home were kept even tighter under wraps by Marvel.

For another two years, they wouldn’t show villains like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock.

However, when rumors of Andrew Garfield (Amazing Spider-Man) playing Moon Knight began to circulate, the internet went crazy.

“The name rumored on the casting list is familiar to fans and Marvel,” according to Screengeek (via WGTC) in 2019.

“Andrew Garfield, who portrayed Spider-Man in Sony’s Amazing Spider-Man films, is said to be at the top of Marvel’s shortlist.”

The reports, on the other hand, were traced back to an anonymous or unconfirmed source, which meant they didn’t hold much weight.

With Garfield’s official entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans believe he could appear in a variety of places, including Sony’s Morbius.

Looking back on rumors can help you see them in a different light.

And the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home demonstrated how far they would go to keep spoilers hidden.

Andrew Garfield even admitted to lying about his return to Emma Stone.

It’s becoming increasingly difficult for fans to track down leaks and project details.

In addition to the Andrew Garfield rumors, Marvel was rumored to prefer a Moon Knight film over a Moon Knight Disney(plus) series at the time.

They also claimed that Marvel wanted to cast a Jewish actor because in the comics, Marc Spector, the man who strikes a deal with the Egyptian god Khonshu, is Jewish.

Garfield, according to Looper, matched the rumors.

“The actor is said to be of Polish-Jewish descent.

“His family surname was originally ‘Garfinkel,’ and his paternal grandparents were members of Jewish immigrant families,” Looper said of Andrew being cast in Moon Knight…

