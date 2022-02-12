Before pole-dancing at a gay club, Adele wears £2.2 million worth of jewelry on the Graham Norton show.

During her appearance on Graham Norton, ADELE wore a staggering £2.2 million worth of jewelry.

Before heading to a gay club in London, the pop singer made sure she was dripping in diamonds, including her £740,000 ‘engagement ring.’

Adele, 33, was seen pole-dancing at G-A-Y on Thursday wearing a stunning £1.5 million jewelry set.

As she sat down to chat with Graham, 58, the singer, who has a net worth of £162 million, wore a pair of 22-carat earrings.

Jessica McCormack’s diamond ensemble also included two, four, and five carat hoop earrings, as well as three necklaces.

Adele completed her ensemble with a 1.5-carat and two 3-carat pendant, as well as a five-row diamond and yellow gold bracelet.

The earrings alone would set the star back £550,000, with the necklaces costing £160,000 each.

Despite the fact that the large diamond sparkler on her wedding ring finger was visible, the Easy On Me singer refused to reveal its significance.

The massive diamond ring, which features a stunning oval-cut sparkler, is valued at £740,000, according to Page Six.

Adele went to a London nightclub with a large group of her friends after appearing on the Graham Norton Show.

The singer appeared exhausted as she was greeted by ecstatic fans at the club, and she appeared overcome with emotion as she was wildly applauded.

“How does everyone know it’s me? How do they know I was here?” she asked, puzzled, dressed in a stylish cream suit and black bralet.

“Adele was watching the famous Thursday night Porn Idol event when the crowd recognized who was there with them,” an onlooker said.

“Of course, everyone went crazy, and the security team whisked her away to the club’s back.”

Everyone was yelling her name, and she waved back.”

Adele was in the mood to celebrate after taking home three Brit Awards on Tuesday night.

She was filmed dancing and singing along to classic songs like It’s Raining Men, and she even got up and pole danced with Drag Race star Cheryl Hole on stage.

Adele taped an episode of The Graham Norton Show earlier in the evening, which will air on BBC One later tonight.

The star made her first appearance since tearfully canceling her Las Vegas residency last month, winning Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year for her single Easy On Me.

She took a subtle jab at the new gender-neutral Artist…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.