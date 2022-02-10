Before Prince Charles’ COVID diagnosis, Queen Elizabeth met with him.

Before Prince Charles was diagnosed with COVID, Queen Elizabeth met with him.

A royal source tells ET that Queen Elizabeth II met with Prince Charles before he tested positive for COVID-19, and that he is now being closely watched.

Clarence House announced on Thursday that Charles, who has been vaccinated and boosted, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and is now self-isolating.

Our source tells ET that Elizabeth, 95, and Charles, 73, met after she returned from Sandringham on Tuesday.

The queen is not showing any signs of COVID, according to the source, and the Palace will continue to monitor the situation.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Charles’ wife, has tested negative in the meantime.

Clarence House issued a statement on Thursday announcing that Charles would be canceling his upcoming events due to his positive test.

Charles has already spoken at a number of events this week, including an indoor reception for the British Asian Trust on Wednesday evening at the British Museum, which he attended with Camilla.

The Prince of Wales was photographed at the event without any face coverings, speaking with many of the guests.

This is Charles’ second bout with COVID. He tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020, citing “mild symptoms” at the time. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth canceled her family’s pre-Christmas lunch in December due to the highly transmissible COVID-19 omicron variant.

The queen made the decision with “regret,” according to a Palace source, but “there is a belief it is the right thing to do for all concerned,” the source added.

She’s cut back on her engagements in recent months due to a variety of health issues.

After spraining her back in November, she was unable to attend the annual Remembrance Service.

After doctors advised her to rest for a few days, she spent the night in the hospital for tests and observation a month prior.

When Charles takes the throne, the queen has made it clear that she wants Camilla to be named “Queen Consort.”

She made the remarks on the same day she hosted a reception at Sandringham House, her first public appearance in three months.

“I know you will give my son Charles and his wife Camilla the same support when he becomes King in the fullness of time.”

