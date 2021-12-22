Before realizing ‘folklore’ was an album, Taylor Swift wrote 12 songs.

Before realizing that ‘folklore’ was an album, Taylor Swift wrote 12 songs.

To say Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album, folklore, surprised her fans is an understatement.

Her record label had no idea she was working on anything until a week before the album was released.

Swift also kept her new project a secret from her friends.

In fact, her collaborators were the only ones who were aware of the album’s existence before it was released.

Swift collaborated with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff on folklore.

She did, however, bring in a number of new faces.

Aaron Dessner of The National collaborated closely with the evermore artist.

She also collaborated on the song “exile” with Bon Iver.

Finally, Swift collaborated on the Grammy-winning album with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Even Swift’s collaborators didn’t realize they were working on an album at first.

Swift, on the other hand, didn’t.

With all of her free time, the “I Bet You Think About Me” singer was just looking to make music.

Swift had more free time than she’d had in years thanks to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Naturally, she decided to pass the time by listening to music.

Swift didn’t realize folklore was an album until it was nearly finished, despite the fact that she was writing at breakneck speed with her musical pals.

Dessner recalled Swift declaring the body of work to be an album in an interview with Vulture.

“It wasn’t until we got on the phone and said, ‘OK, I think we’re making an album,’ that we got on the phone and said, ‘OK, I think we’re making an album.’

Dessner recalled, “I have these six other ideas that I love that we’ve already done with Jack [Antonoff], and I think what we’ve done fits really well with them.”

Looking back at @taylorswift13’s text with her original Cardigan voice memo…still surreal…a special edition of the song with the voice memo (which has alternate lyrics) is available until Thursday.

Only 730 copies are available on her website and iTunes pic.twitter.comvr5qgUS8de

Taylor Swift Began Her Private Sessions to Feel ‘Normal’

Despite the fact that Swift worked with a variety of collaborators, she felt the songs could all be grouped together under one theme, and…

