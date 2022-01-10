Before Season 2 of Euphoria premieres, Zendaya issues a warning.

Before the premiere of Euphoria Season 2, Zendaya issues a warning about the show.

Zendaya, the main star of HBO’s TV-MA-rated teen drama series Euphoria, posted a special message to fans just hours before the premiere of the second season.

On the first of January,

On her Instagram page, the actress issued a warning to viewers nine hours before the season two premiere of HBO’s TV-MA-rated teen drama series.

“I know I’ve said it before, but I feel compelled to remind everyone that Euphoria is intended for mature audiences,” she wrote.

“This season is deeply emotional, perhaps even more so than the last, and deals with subject matter that can be upsetting and difficult to watch.

Only watch it if you are at ease.

Take care of yourself, and know that you are still loved and that I can sense your support in either case.

Daya, I send you all my love.”

Zendaya made history in 2020 when she won her first Emmy for her role as Rue, a high school student who struggles with drug addiction and depression on the show Euphoria, which comes with warnings about its sensitive content.

In addition to underage sex, statutory rape, revenge porn, and violence, the show’s first season, which aired in 2019, featured storylines about underage sex, statutory rape, revenge porn, and violence.

Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demi, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Austin Abrams, Angus Cloud, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, and Dominic Fike are among the cast members of Euphoria.

Watch the trailer for Season 2 of Euphoria to relive the events of Season 1.

The most-discussed moments are listed below:

Kat (Barbie Ferreira) was a famous fanfiction writer who created the conspiracy theory that two members of One Direction were secretly in love, according to Louis Tomlinson, who responded to a fan on Twitter who asked if he approved of the scene.

It was an animated version of a story Kat had written in the style of an anime, and it was hilarious at the time, though Tomlinson claims it was not approved.

“As a 22-year-old woman who lived through the One Direction era, that was the first thing that popped out to me when I first read the script,” Ferreira told THR. “It’s such a reality for so many people, and so many children and teens that…

