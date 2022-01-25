Before Season 4 Part 2, the ‘Ozark’ boss teases Marty and Wendy’s fates.

It’s nearly time.

The series finale of Ozark is only a few episodes away, and we’ll finally learn what happened to the Byrde family.

Showrunner Chris Mundy promises that exciting things are in store, and that when the story concludes, fans will “hopefully” have closure.

[Warning: This article contains Ozark Season 4 Part 1 spoilers.]

Ozark Season 4’s first half was released in January.

The episode began with a shot of the Byrdes driving their van.

When a semi-truck swerved into their lane, forcing them off the road, they were talking about their upcoming move back to Chicago.

After flipping over several times, the van landed in a ditch, leaving their fates in the hands of fate.

The show then cut to the moments immediately following Helen Pierce’s assassination in Season 3 of Ozark.

The Byrdes would now be working closely with Omar Navarro as a result of her death, but this would bring more trouble.

Meeting at Navarro’s compound, the Byrdes learned of Navarro’s plans to leave the cartel and offered to assist him in his transition to a more legitimate life.

They pulled it off, only for Maya Miller to back out at the last minute and have Navarro arrested.

With Navarro imprisoned, his nephew, Javi, assumed command and got right to work.

First and foremost, he kept his promise to kill Darlene Snell (and, by extension, Wyatt Langmore).

Despite the Byrdes’ protests, Ruth Langmore vowed vengeance and embarked on a warpath to kill Javi after discovering their bodies.

Season 4 Casting Changes on ‘Ozark’ Reveal Plot

While no release date for Ozark Season 4 Part 2 has been set, we do know what to expect when the show returns to Netflix.

Mundy confirmed to TVLine that the second half will begin right after Ruth stormed out of the Byrde family home.

He stated, “We pick up right away.”

“Jumping past the emotional place we were in [at the end of the episode]would be cheating everyone.”

According to Mundy, the first couple of episodes will focus on the Byrdes and Ruth’s disagreement over what to do about Javi.

However, on a number of issues, the Byrdes aren’t quite on the same page…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.