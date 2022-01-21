Before Season 5 gets a premiere date, Netflix renews ‘Selling Sunset’ for Seasons 6 and 7.

Netflix has renewed Selling Sunset for two more seasons, according to multiple sources who spoke to Us Weekly exclusively.

“Everyone is ecstatic,” a source told Us exclusively.

The fifth season of the show, which ended last month, has yet to be announced.

Seasons 6 and 7 will not begin filming right away, according to the first source, so the cast can take a “little break” before returning to work.

Selling Sunset premiered in March 2019 and follows the lives of real estate agents at the Los Angeles-based Oppenheim Group.

While the show features many beautiful homes, it also focuses on the drama that exists among the agents at the brokerage.

Season 4 last year was largely focused on the feud between Christine Quinn and newcomer Emma Hernan, who had both dated the same man prior to their appearance on the show.

Quinn, 33, claimed she was engaged to Peter Cornell when he dumped her for Hernan, 31, but that wasn’t the case, according to Us.

In December 2021, the founder of Emma Leigh and Co. stated, “They were never engaged, he made that very clear.”

“Everyone knows he was laughing when it was mentioned.

It’s not even negotiable because the chances are nil.”

Despite the fact that Season 4 was packed with drama, some fans were disappointed to learn that it didn’t address Chrishell Stause’s romance with Jason Oppenheim.

The former soap star, 40, and the cofounder of the Oppenheim Group, 44, made their relationship public in July 2021, four months before season 4 premiered.

A teaser for Season 5 suggested that future episodes would focus on the couple’s love story, but the former couple announced their split a month after the teaser was released.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we are best friends who will always love and support one another,” Oppenheim wrote last month on Instagram.

“She was the most incredible girlfriend I’ve ever had, and our relationship was the happiest and most fulfilling of my life.”

Stause explained in her own post about the breakup that the twosome couldn’t agree on whether or not to have children.

“Jason was and continues to be my best friend, and despite our differing views on family, we have a great deal of respect for each other.

