Before she even gets on the boat, Kaylee from ‘Below Deck’ causes a stir.

Before she even gets on the boat, Kaylee from ‘Below Deck’ creates a ruckus.

After third stew Jessica Albert resigned, chief stew Heather Chase’s pal Kaylee Milligan will join Below Deck.

While Milligan’s arrival should alleviate some of the interior’s stress, not everyone is pleased, including Fraser Olender.

Milligan’s impending arrival, in fact, causes even more tension and problems before she arrives.

Chase is ecstatic to welcome Milligan to the team, and he brags about her to department heads Eddie Lucas and chef Rachel Hargrove.

During a preference sheet meeting, she tells Hargrove and Lucas, “I’m very excited about Kaylee.”

“She was the second stew on my boat in Florida,” says the captain.

Milligan won’t arrive until the middle of the voyage, and Lucas is concerned that Milligan and Chase’s friendship will cause friction with second stew Fraser Olender.

Chase assures Lucas that once Milligan joins the team, she will keep an eye out for any tension.

However, as soon as Chase mentions that her friend will be joining the crew, Olender is eager to learn more about her.

Chase claims she spent eight months with Milligan.

She tells him, “Which should be exciting.”

Olender, on the other hand, does not find “exciting.”

He admits in a confessional, “I feel threatened.”

“I don’t like it when someone who knows Heather comes in.”

To obstruct what we’ve just built.

It makes me anxious and insecure.”

In his Confessionals, Fraser from ‘Below Deck’ explains why his make-up was a ‘disaster.’

He confides in deckhands Rayna Lindsey and Jake Foulger, expressing his uncertainty about his feelings.

Bringing Chase’s friend on board, Lindsey believes, was a bad idea.

“Just keep doing your job properly,” she advises, “because you are still shining regardless.”

Chase, however, overhears them discussing the situation behind her back.

“What do you want, no assistance at all?” she retorts to the crew.

That wasn’t it, Olender says.

“Well, it was her or nobody else,” Chase says defensively, before cutting him off and saying, “It’s help or no help.”

After jabbing Olender, Chase storms away.

She confesses, “I am enraged.”

“We’ve all been carrying our share of the burden.”

“I kind of expected Fraser to take this as a good thing,” she adds.

I’m just tired of it.”

After that, Chase informs Lucas that she overheard Olender telling Lindsey and Foulger that bringing Milligan in was a “terrible idea.”

