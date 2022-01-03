Before shouting this curse word at a Permission To Dance on Stage concert, V apologized to ARMYs and BTS.

V is a good boy when he wants to be, and an unapologetic bad boy when he doesn’t.

During the boy band’s Los Angeles residency, he cursed in front of a stadium full of ARMYs, and it was one of those “bad boy” moments.

Here’s everything we know about the singer of “Inner Child” and his memorable moment from BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage concert.

ARMYs were physically separated from this K-pop group for the majority of 2020, but the following year was filled with memorable virtual and in-person performances.

During the American Music Awards, BTS performed “My Universe” alongside Coldplay.

The boy band also hosted the virtual Festa Muster Sowoozoo Concert, where they performed songs such as J-Hope’s “Chicken Noodle Soup” and Suga’s “Daechwita” (released as Agust D).

BTS held their Permission to Dance on Stage concerts at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in November and December 2021.

“Thanks to you guys, we’re charged back up,” RM said during the concert, adding that “nothing can stop ARMY and BTS.”

Several memorable moments from the Permission to Dance on Stage residency became social media trends.

BTS’ vocalist and dancer V, for example, apologized before cursing in front of the ARMYs.

“I’m sorry ARMY, I’m sorry BTS,” V said to the crowd before turning to the other members.

“Holy s***,” says the narrator.

“Damn,” I said.

During their stay in Los Angeles, the BTS members would curse more than once.

“Put your m***** f***ing hands up,” RM, who is fluent in English, said to the audience during one performance.

V also surprised and delighted ARMYs by dressing up as a character from Netflix’s original drama series Squid Game.

Since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this was BTS’ first time performing in a stadium.

The boy band’s Map of the Soul world tour was previously canceled.

While on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jungkook admitted that he was nervous about returning to the stage.

ARMYs were treated to a few surprises by BTS during their Permission to Dance on Stage performances.

Megan Thee Stallion performed “Butter” with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook for one night.

Another night, Coldplay’s Chris Martin appeared to perform “My Universe.”

The K-pop group also confirmed that they will return for future performances at this concert.

Concerts in Seoul, South Korea, will kick off the series in March 2022.

These artists will have to wait until then…

