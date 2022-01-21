Before social media, Tommy Lee laughed about ‘Getting Away With Murder.’

Before social media, Tommy Lee joked about ‘Getting Away With Murder.’

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee joked that before the advent of social media, rock and roll scandals and wild behavior were much easier to keep hidden, and that people could “get away with murder.”

In the 1990s, Lee and his ex-wife Pamela Anderson made headlines when their sex tape was leaked.

This was before the advent of social media platforms such as MySpace.

Lee continued to make headlines for other outlandish behavior, and he revealed that much of the revelry is still kept in the vault.

Lee reflected on his wilder days, saying that the world was so different from what fans knew at the time.

“Oh man! I tell people all the time, and it’s a fact and it’s the truth, that we got away with murder,” he said on the Allison Interviews podcast. “When I say murder, I mean everything except the act of physically killing somebody (laugh).”

“We kept going and doing anything and everything you could think of,” he continued.

“Because there was no such thing as social media back then.”

People didn’t always have a camera phone on them.”

“If you were going to take a picture of something, you had to take a picture,” he continued.

Then have it developed at the one-hour photo shop, which wasn’t always one hour.

It was a day here and there.

Prior to social media, it was a free-for-all.

You didn’t have to be concerned about your location.

I’m wondering if this will appear on Instagram in four minutes.

Life before social media has no meaning for the younger generation.

“A lot of fans will ask, ‘Is that really what it was like back then?’ It was absolutely what it was like,” he said, referring to the Mötley Crüe movie The Dirt.

“And a lot of them feel like they didn’t get to experience it during their lifetime.”

And they’ll never know what it’s like.

It was insane at the time.

“And when I say ‘back then,’ I’m not referring to a time before cell phones, cameras, or social media,” he added.

In a world where the Instagram selfie is celebrated, he also has advice for his two sons, Brandon, 25, and Dylan, 24.

“I constantly share this [advice]with my sons because I see it in so many young people,” says the father.

‘Be yourself, everyone,’ I always tell them.

