‘Before the 90 Days’ Sneak Peek: ‘We’re Cute Together, Right?’ Usman and Kim Meet for the First Time

Usman “SojaBoy” Umar is giving love another chance on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and he’s happy with the results so far.

The DJ, 32, meets new girlfriend Kim face to face for the first time in an exclusive sneak peek from Us Weekly’s Sunday, December 26 episode.

In a candid interview, the Nigerian native exclaims, “It is way better than what I was expecting.”

“She appears to be in good shape.”

After meeting online, the 50-year-old San Diego native meets her beau in Tanzania so they can get to know each other better.

Kim and Usman make a joke about how cute they are together.

“I don’t have the appearance of someone in their fifties.”

“You look like you’re 31, 32,” the musician agrees.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé may recall Usman from the fourth season of Before the 90 Days, which aired in 2020.

His previous marriage to Lisa Hamme was documented in the series.

After months of separation, the two split late last year.

In December 2020, rapper 30 told In Touch, “Lisa and I are no longer together; she was served [papers]last week and she [doesn’t want to] accept it.”

“My lawyer called her to ask her why she was divorcing him or to complain about it, but she yelled at him and hung up.”

She then instructs Zoom to lie to people as she usually does.”

Lisa, 54, accused Usman of exploiting her for the purpose of gaining fame on reality television so that he could further his music career.

In June 2020, the Pennsylvania native admitted, “I tried to work with him, his brothers tried to work with him.”

“He thinks it’s just him, that he’ll do whatever he wants, and that he’ll never apologize for anything he’s ever said negative about me.”

In an interview with radio host Domenick Nati a month later, Usman addressed his ex’s claims.

“There’s nothing wrong with that,” he said, when asked if he wanted to increase his celebrity through television.

He continued, “With or without Lisa, I still want to move to the United States.”

He stated, “I really want to come to America to meet with great musicians.”

“I’ve received invitations from a number of fantastic musicians.”

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

ET It can also be viewed on the Discovery(plus) app.

