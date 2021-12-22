Before the alleged “stalker” is arrested, TikToker Bryce Hall confronts him inside his home.

Before the man is arrested, TikToker Bryce Hall confronts the alleged “stalker” inside his house.

Bryce Hall, a TikTok star who is 21 years old, posted a video of an altercation with a man inside his Los Angeles home.

The alleged “stalker” was ordered to leave the premises by the social media star in the video.

Bryce Hall, a TikTok star, recently shared an alarming video of himself confronting an alleged "stalker" who broke into his home.

On Tuesday, December 12, the 22-year-old social media star posted video of the altercation to his Instagram Stories.

“Look at this f–king guy, it’s the stalker… and you walked into my house,” Hall is heard saying in the video while filming a man on his stairwell.

“Get the f–k out of my house!”

Later that day, Hall tweeted the same footage, writing, “video footage of me hearing something downstairs and finding out it’s the same stalker that walked into my house earlier this year.” Hall added, “we blurred his face last time in the video, but this time IDGAF…this s–t is terrifying.”

Hall filmed the alleged intruder sitting outside his home in another Instagram Story clip, accusing him of “trespassing on his property multiple times.”

The man in the video then claimed that he “had no idea” it was Hall’s house and that he had been invited by a woman.

Officers arrested the man in question, according to Hall.

On December 1, E! News received a statement from the actress.

“On December 21, at 2:45 p.m., LAPD officers responded to a ‘hot prowl’ call, which is a possible burglary in progress, at a residence,” the Los Angeles Police Department reported on December 22.

The suspect entered the house, where he was confronted by the victim, who then called the police.

The suspect was apprehended by officers.

The suspect’s name is Joshua Shakill, according to the LAPD.

According to the booking sheet of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, he is still in custody.

