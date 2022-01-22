Before the Bat Out of Hell singer reportedly died of the virus at the age of 74, Meat Loaf blamed China in a video.

In early September, the rock legend was filming a happy birthday video for a super fan named Marty when he let loose.

“Marty, take care… I hope you can have at least your family celebrate your birthday with you,” he said.

“I know COVID is a pain, and we’re all suffering as a result, but you can blame China for that, so that’s it.”

The I’d Do Anything for Love singer went on to say that his voice was croaky because he had recently returned from an endoscopy, which is a medical procedure that involves a camera probing the digestive tract.

“I can’t really sing right now because I had anesthesia and a pipe shoved down my throat this morning — yes, an endoscopy.”

“Ugh,” he grumbled.

The Grammy winner was said to be a vocal opponent of vaccine mandates, lockdowns, and mask requirements.

The rocker was afflicted with asthma and a back injury, among other ailments.

The singing sensation died on Thursday night after canceling a business dinner earlier this week due to Covid.

It’s unclear whether Meat Loaf was vaccinated, but just months before his death, he said about the virus, “If I die, I die – I’m not going to be controlled.”

Meat Loaf also called face masks a “nuisance” and said he was happy to “hug people in the middle of Covid” in the same interview, which was published in August last year after people all over the world had endured months of draconian rules and lockdowns.

“You’re not afraid of Covid?” asked a reporter from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“Oh, you kidding me?” he exclaimed. “But I’m sorry, I understand stopping life for a short time, but they can’t continue to stop life because of politics.”

And they’re currently coming to a halt due to politics.

“And last night on CNN, it was revealed that the masks we’re all wearing are completely ineffective.

However, I’ve known for six months that this is the case.

They do nothing.

They have no effect on your ability to obtain Covid.

They’re just a pain in the neck that irritates your nose and prevents you from breathing.”

He responded, “Yeah, I know,” after the interviewer said, “Everyone is controlling us.”

However, I am not one of them.

If I die, I will die, but I will not be controlled.”

He shared a video of Eric Clapton and Van Morrison’s…

