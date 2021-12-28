Before the birth of their second child, Kylie Jenner is’so in love’ with Travis Scott: Inside Their ‘Mature’ Relationship

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s ‘Mature’ Relationship Ahead of Their Second Child’s Arrival

The countdown is on! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are more prepared than ever for the arrival of their second child.

“Kylie has never felt more prepared for anything in her entire life,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Kylie and Travis are ecstatic to be back on this adventure together.”

In August, Us reported that the beauty mogul and the rapper, both 30, were expecting their second child.

Stormi, the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, is already theirs.

“She’s been trying to conceive for almost two years,” a source told Us at the time.

“She’s always wanted a child around Stormi’s age.”

Jenner confirmed her pregnancy with a video on Instagram a month later.

The Life of Kylie alum showed fans how she broke the news to her mother, Kris Jenner, in the video.

“This is one of the happiest days of my life!” exclaimed the 66-year-old mother after Stormi presented her with an envelope containing sonogram photos of the baby.

Despite the fact that the Kylie Skin founder and the “Sicko Mode” singer have had their share of ups and downs, the wait for their second child has brought them closer than ever before.

The first source explains, “They are so in love with each other.”

“As parents, they have a unique bond that no one else can match.”

Khloé Kardashian retaliated earlier this month after W Magazine reported in a leaked cover story that the two were “not a couple.”

On December 5, the 37-year-old Good American founder wrote on Instagram, “Wow, I don’t know why this magazine would write this.”

“However, they are clearly a couple.”

The insider explains that they keep their relationship a secret because they’re both focused on their careers.

“They are both very hands-on and keep their family at the forefront at all times,” a source tells Us. “They are both very mature about their relationship and know that they both have their own careers and allow each other that space, but at the same time, they are both extremely hands-on and keep their family at the forefront at all times.”

“When it comes to family, they are both very involved and work well together as parents.”

They’re very well-organized.”

For her, Kylie

