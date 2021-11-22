Before the couple split up, Christine Brown of Sister Wives was ‘not excited’ about Kody Brown’s Arizona property: ‘Marriage is hard.’

Before the couple split, Sister Wives’ Christine Brown was ‘not excited’ about Kody Brown’s Arizona property: ‘Marriage is hard.’

Prior to their divorce, Christine and Kody Brown couldn’t agree on how to build a new home in Arizona.

When Kody, 52, called a family meeting during the Sunday, November 21, episode of Sister Wives, Christine, 49, had her heart set on moving to Utah rather than to Kody’s land in Coyote Pass, Arizona.

“Isn’t it obvious that we’re not going to build on the property for anyone but me?” Christine wondered aloud before becoming overcome with emotion and leaving the group.

Christine appeared to be about to cry, and Meri Brown tried to console her.

She told Meri, 50, through tears that she could no longer marry Kody.

“I’m not interested in doing it any longer.”

Despite her emotional outburst, Meri urged Christine not to “give up” just yet.

“You didn’t put 30 years into this — 25, 28, wherever you are — to walk away,” she reminded Christine.

“I didn’t invest 30 years just to throw it away.”

Christine thanked Meri for her insight in a confessional, but she wasn’t sure if the advice would apply to her situation.

“She’s had a lot in her life.

Christine admitted to the camera, “But her relationship with Kody isn’t one I’d want.”

“This is proving to be a challenging assignment.”

Returning to Utah isn’t the only option available to you.

There’s more to it than that.

I’m not going to make any major decisions today.

I’m in a lot of pain right now.

“I needed his assistance badly.”

Christine went on to say, “I never wanted the kind of marriage I have now.”

I never wanted to be cut off from my family and have little physical contact with them, even if it was just holding hands.

It’s a very sad situation.

Kody and I have a sour relationship.”

As Kody went into more detail about his plans for the Arizona land, Christine said in an interview that she thought the land was a “waste of money” and that she was “over the conversation.”

“In any case, I’m finding it difficult to keep it all in.”

“Moving onto this property is not something I’m looking forward to,” she admitted.

“However, since we’re doing it,” she says, “I’d like to be enthusiastic about this property.”

Now all I have to do is persuade myself to stay all of the time rather than just on occasion.

