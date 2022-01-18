Before the Disney(plus) Premiere of Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight,’ Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Oscar Isaac’s Superhero Series

Before the Disney(plus) Premiere of Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ TV Show, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Oscar Isaac’s Superhero Series

He gave up his spaceship in exchange for a superhero costume.

Oscar Isaac, who starred in Star Wars, will play Moon Knight, a new superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marc Spector, a former Marine with dissociative identity disorder, will be introduced in the Disney(plus) series.

Moon Knight is the result of his mental illness, which makes him a conduit for an Egyptian moon god.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had an action hero who jumps out of buildings and gets into fights,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Emmy magazine in 2020, implying that the antihero is grittier than recent MCU idols.

Spector’s dissociative identity disorder is “a unique aspect of the program,” according to the head of the comic book studio.

Isaac’s role in the miniseries isn’t limited to acting.

He worked as a producer on the film and praised Feige for his willingness to collaborate.

“I told Kevin, ‘I’m going to come in with these big ideas, and if you don’t like them, that’s fair.’ And right away, we saw it all,” the Dune actor told Variety in October 2021 while discussing the series.

"I found so much room to do things that I've never done before and had been curious about and wanting to do," continued Scenes from a Marriage star.

I couldn't wait to get to set, even though it was the largest and most challenging workload I'd ever had in my career; by the sheer amount of work we had to do in eight months, I couldn't wait to get to set and work."

Even the leading man had a hand in the casting.

Ethan Hawke, who starred in Before Sunrise, is one of the only other confirmed cast members.

Hawke revealed during an August appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, "Well, I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives like, three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn."

"I was in a coffee shop," says the narrator.

He approached me and said, "Hey, I really enjoyed The Good Lord Bird." I replied, "Hey, I really enjoyed The Good Lord Bird."