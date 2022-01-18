Before the Disney(plus) Premiere of Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight,’ Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Oscar Isaac’s Superhero Series

Before the Disney(plus) Premiere of Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ TV Show, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Oscar Isaac’s Superhero Series
He gave up his spaceship in exchange for a superhero costume.
Oscar Isaac, who starred in Star Wars, will play Moon Knight, a new superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Marc Spector, a former Marine with dissociative identity disorder, will be introduced in the Disney(plus) series.
Moon Knight is the result of his mental illness, which makes him a conduit for an Egyptian moon god.
“It’s been a while since we’ve had an action hero who jumps out of buildings and gets into fights,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Emmy magazine in 2020, implying that the antihero is grittier than recent MCU idols.
Spector’s dissociative identity disorder is “a unique aspect of the program,” according to the head of the comic book studio.
Isaac’s role in the miniseries isn’t limited to acting.
He worked as a producer on the film and praised Feige for his willingness to collaborate.
“I told Kevin, ‘I’m going to come in with these big ideas, and if you don’t like them, that’s fair.’ And right away, we saw it all,” the Dune actor told Variety in October 2021 while discussing the series.