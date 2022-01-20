Before the grand opening, teen mom Jade Cline gives a sneak peek of the new hair salon, which includes new wallpaper and a renovated sink.

Before the grand opening, Jade Cline, a teen mom, gives a sneak peek at the new hair salon, which includes new wallpaper and a renovated sink.

JADE Cline’s new hair salon is nearly complete.

Before her grand opening, the Teen Mom shared a sneak peek at some of the finishing touches.

Jade, 24, updated her Instagram stories with some new photos showcasing her new purchases.

A white and gray marble vinyl cabinet and sink line a wall in one photo.

There’s plenty of space on the counter for supplies and other tools.

Another photo teased the colors of her new wallpaper, as well as the salon chairs and sinks that will be featured at each station.

“It cost around (dollar)225 to finish this wall,” Jade proudly revealed.

“The wallpaper was excellent!”

She isn’t finished yet, though.

“Buying new decor tomorrow for the new salon!” Jade wrote in a message to fans. “I’ll keep you guys posted!”

Kloie’s mother first announced her plans to expand her hair salon in May, telling fans that she’s focusing on herself right now after her divorce from Sean Austin, Kloie’s baby daddy.

“Starting construction on my new salon in November! Salon will be move-in ready around mid-December!” the TV star wrote at the time.

“FINALLY HAPPENING! My new salon in the making!! Thank you to all the people who have supported my journey in the world of beauty! I’m so excited for this next step! I’ll be posting the renovation process! Stay tuned!” she wrote in the caption.

In a video posted to her business page, the MTV star expressed gratitude to her clients and followers who “have been there through this whole journey,” saying she is “so beyond grateful” for their support.

Jade had been taking appointments at her in-home salon, Slayed by Jade, and had also offered to travel to clients for special occasions.

And, while she’s a little behind on her schedule, the Teen Mom has another reason to rejoice: Sean is now completely sober and “like a whole new person” after an intensive stay in rehab.

Sean had checked himself into rehab on the series premiere of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, and during an Instagram Q and A, the reality star gave an update on his progress.

Jade, 24, opened up after a fan congratulated Sean and wished them both well in the future.

She wrote, “This is the first time anyone has heard about Sean going to rehab.”

