Before ‘The Grinch,’ Jim Carrey was almost cast in this holiday classic.

Before ‘The Grinch,’ Jim Carrey was almost cast in this Christmas classic.

Jim Carrey is a Hollywood superstar unlike any other, according to those who have worked with him.

With the 1994 hits Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber, the actor established himself as a big-screen leading man.

He remained a major box office draw for the rest of the 1990s and into the 2000s.

So it’s incredible to think that in that time, he was on the verge of adding one of the most beloved modern Christmas movies to his already impressive filmography.

After ascending from In Living Color breakout to legitimate movie star in the 1990s, Carrey took some creative risks in the 2000s.

He continued to dabble in dramatic work, in addition to classic Carrey fare such as Bruce Almighty and Yes Man.

He played completely against type in films such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and The Number 23.

But Carrey’s 2000s were also defined by his iconic Christmas movies, which he began and ended with.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a children’s book written by Dr. Seuss.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film directed by Ron Howard went on to become the year’s highest-grossing domestic release, grossing (dollar)345 million worldwide.

Then, in 2009, Carrey teamed up with director Robert Zemeckis for his motion-capture adaptation of A Christmas Carol, which was another box office success.

Carrey almost turned up the holiday cheer with a very different role years before he played either of those Christmas cynics.

Carrey was attached to star in Elf in 1993, according to Vulture.

If it had happened, the film would have premiered during Carrey’s mid-90s breakout run.

Currently, the film is stuck in development, and the lead actor has left the project.

Elf was picked up by director Jon Favreau nearly a decade later.

The resulting film, starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, was a box office smash in 2003.

Elf made (dollar)224 million worldwide on a (dollar)33 million production budget, according to Box Office Mojo.

After popular supporting roles in Zoolander and Old School, the film ironically confirmed Ferrell’s own status as a comedy star capable of leading a hit film.

