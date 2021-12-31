Before the HBO Max Reunion, Relive the Best Harry Potter Moments

The 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, produced by HBO Max, is fast approaching.

Relive the most memorable Harry Potter moments ahead of the film’s release in January.

There was only one first.

Let’s take a trip down Hogwarts’ history with your Time Turner.

The cat’s out of the bag: Harry Potter and the 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be released in January.

HBO Max’s number one.

But, before we dig out our chocolate frogs, pour ourselves a cold glass of Butterbeer, and settle in to watch the special, wE! decided to ring in the new year by reminiscing on our favorite Harry Potter moments.

The sorting hat ceremony was, of course, included.

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Emma Watson (Hermoine Granger) are reminiscing about their Gryffindor days thanks to the streamer.

But that’s only the beginning: Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) will also be in attendance.

Scroll through to see the best Harry Potter movie moments, from the moment Harry met Hedwig to the final Battle of Hogwarts.

Hagrid gave Hedwig to Harry for his 11th birthday in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

While Harry was living at the Dursleys’ house, she was always there to deliver his mail or just hang out with him.

She was a total riot and will be sorely missed.

Yes, the infamous Hogwarts hat that determines your fate.

Can you imagine what would have happened if Harry had been placed in Slytherin instead of Gryffindor?

Professor Quirinus Quirrell used this troublesome mountain troll as a distraction while attempting to capture the Sorcerer’s Stone for his master, The Dark Lord.

He had no idea that his evil plot would lead to the formation of true friendships between Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

Aww, thank you so much.

Who can forget Ron crushing Harry in a heated game of Wizard’s Chess? Now that we think about it, the trio played a deadly game in the chamber in order to find the Sorceror’s Stone.

Ron’s loyalty toward… was one of the first things we noticed about him.

