Before ‘The Office,’ John Krasinski was looking into the camera.

The Office’s use of various types of humor is one of the things that made it such a great show.

Sharp wit and over-the-top slapstick comedy were given to fans.

The actors were also able to convey a world of humor with a single glance.

John Krasinski was a master at this.

On the show, Krasinski played Jim Halpert.

Jim was far more levelheaded and normal than more absurd characters like Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute.

In fact, Jim was frequently the show’s voice of reason.

He was able to convey what a lot of viewers were thinking through his numerous direct-to-camera looks.

Krasinski had given countless looks into the camera by the time all 201 episodes of The Office had aired.

He does, however, recall doing it for the first time.

In fact, the director of A Quiet Place was a little worried about nailing the look.

Krasinski spoke about the experience in an interview with Daily Actor.

“I remember having to look in the camera the first time I read the script,” The Office actor shared.

“I – you know how stressful that is, because you don’t want to blow it and overdo it.”

And, as you know, I’m always making a joke about there being a number.

Our DP, Matt Sohn, used to say to me, ‘So, on this scene, when you look to Jenna, give me the number four.’ And I used to think I had a catalog of different looks down to a science.”

The first time Krasinski looked into the camera, he may have felt nervous.

He started the trend, however, long before The Office began filming.

The actor did it during his audition for the show, in fact.

Greg Daniels, the show’s creator in the United States, recalled Krasinski’s audition in the aforementioned interview.

Krasinski was asked to improvise about his favorite fruit during one of his auditions.

When pressed for more, he added one pointed look to the camera that sealed his fate in the cast of The Office.

“I kept telling him, ‘Be more sarcastic about it,'” Krasinski said of his audition.

“Then you tagged… ”

