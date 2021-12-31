Before the return of After Life S3, take a look inside Ricky Gervais’s incredible £10.8 million London home with huge back garden.

Before the return of After Life S3, take a look inside Ricky Gervais’ incredible £10.8 million London home with huge back garden.

After Life fans are looking forward to the third season of Ricky Gervais’ hit show, which was announced earlier this year.

The lead character Tony lives in a modest semi-detached house in north London, despite the fact that much of the filming took place in Hemel Hempstead.

Away from the Netflix series, the 60-year-old actor and his partner Jane Fallon live in a £10.8 million London mansion, where they’ve transformed their massive back garden into a badminton court.

The renovation is the most recent addition to their estate, which includes eight bedrooms, a pool, and a summer house.

On Tuesday, best-selling author Jane shared a photo of their new badminton court with her followers on Instagram.

She revealed that the DIY court, which includes a net, was made with permanent line marking paint.

“S**t just got real (hashtag)badminton,” Jane wrote on Twitter.

Even with the newly installed court, the garden, which features a flagstone patio and perfectly manicured foliage, has plenty of space.

After selling their Hampstead Heath home in 2015, the couple moved into their “ambassadorial” mansion.

Three bathrooms, four reception rooms, and a summer house are included in the opulent accommodations.

Jane frequently shows off her and Ricky’s home, including their grand staircase, dark wood flooring, and ornately carved antique chairs, to her Instagram followers.

She also has a pink statement wall, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, and a doll’s house in her office.

Ricky also owns a riverside house in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, valued at £2.75 million.

He bought the house in 2016 and refers to it on Twitter as his “little country retreat.”

George and Amal Clooney are his next-door neighbors, so The Office star is in good company.

Danesfield House, just outside of Marlow, hosted the couple’s second wedding reception.

They also own a Grade II-listed manor in Sonning, which is frequently flooded by the Thames.

After Life is a popular television show that follows the life of a journalist named Tony who works for his local newspaper in the fictional town of Tambury.

It chronicles Tony’s struggles after his wife Lisa died of cancer and he became a widower.

Tony reaches rock bottom and considers suicide several times before being rescued by his beloved dog Brandy.

The first season of Afterlife premiered in March 2019, with the second season following in April 2020.

The third series, which was previously confirmed as the show’s final season, will premiere on January 14, according to the actor.