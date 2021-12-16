Before the Season 6 premiere of ‘This Is Us,’ Justin Hartley gives fans an update on Kevin and Madison’s ‘complex’ storyline.

Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) and Madison Simons (Caitlin Thompson) didn’t marry in the season 5 finale, which disappointed many This Is Us fans.

However, it appears that they will continue to spend time together in the future.

So, what’s next for the two characters in the final season? Recently, Hartley revealed how Madison and Kevin feel about each other now, as well as what will happen when This Is Us Season 6 premieres on NBC.

Madison and Kevin’s twins, Nicholas and Frances, were born in Season 5 of This Is Us.

The couple had also planned to marry.

The grand finale, however, brought everything to a screeching halt.

Madison realized at the end of the final episode that Kevin didn’t love her and that she deserved better.

As a result, she called the wedding off.

Madison explained to Kevin, “I can’t marry someone who doesn’t love me.”

“We can still pull this off as a group.”

We’ll be able to start a family together.

That is something I will commit to with you.

However, we will not be able to marry in this manner.”

Despite their breakup, Kevin and Madison were later seen acting friendly at Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding to Phillip (Chris Geere) in a flash-forward scene.

Season 6 of This Is Us will premiere on January 2nd.

4, and many fans have been wondering about Kevin and Madison’s current relationship.

Fortunately, as the show enters its final season, Hartley recently updated viewers on the characters’ feelings for one another and where they’re going next.

Kevin and Madison’s situation is “complex,” Hartley told Access.

“Obviously, the wedding was canceled, and they’re trying to figure out how to co-parent.”

They are both genuinely concerned about each other.

They both respect each other and want each other to be a part of their children’s lives.”

Madison and Kevin’s relationship becomes “even trickier” when more characters are added to the mix, according to the This Is Us star.

“However,” Hartley cautioned, “it’s a tricky thing.”

“And it gets even trickier when you start introducing other characters.”

However, this is a real-life scenario.

It’s difficult to deal with, but we always succeed.”