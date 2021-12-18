Before the show’s exit, Jeff Garlin allegedly joked about the future of ‘Goldbergs,’ claiming he despised the production.

Another new development: following news that Jeff Garlin would leave The Goldbergs in the middle of its ninth season, he apparently had some choice words about the possibility of being fired.

According to Variety, the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum, 59, complained about the working environment before it was announced that he would leave the long-running ABC sitcom in the middle of the season amid an HR investigation into his behavior.

Garlin allegedly told the Hollywood Improv audience — repeatedly — that he “despised” the comedy and did not want to discuss it further, claiming he was only involved for the paycheck during a November 24 stand-up comedy performance in Los Angeles, according to a reporter for the outlet who attended the show.

Garlin allegedly addressed the recent HR investigation into his behavior during the performance, claiming that he was “fed up” with ABC and that the network didn’t approve of his on-set commentary, including the use of the word “vagina” while speaking with his coworkers.

For his part, the actor claimed it was meant as a sarcastic remark.

Garlin’s departure from the series was previously announced on Thursday, December 16, shortly after an investigation into his working behavior made headlines.

“I wasn’t let go from The Goldbergs.”

Following reports that he engaged in a “pattern of verbal and physical conduct that made people uncomfortable,” the Babylon actor told Vanity Fair earlier this month that he had not been fired from The Goldbergs.

“Nothing physical by any stretch of the imagination,” Garlin claimed at the time.

And the verbal part was a joke that I completely missed — despite the fact that I really like this guy.

His wife is one of my favorites.

For many years, I’ve collaborated with them.

I don’t understand why I suddenly don’t like them.

I’ll admit that I missed the joke and apologize to him.

It bothers me if someone misses a joke.

“I’m not a fan.”

While the Illinois native insisted that “no story” about the alleged.

