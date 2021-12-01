Before the writers of Spider-Man: Homecoming even knew who Marisa Tomei was, Marvel had big plans for her.

Before Spider-Man: Homecoming writers even knew who Marisa Tomei was, Marvel had big plans for her.

Marisa Tomei had been eyeing the role of Aunt May for a long time before the filmmakers of Spider-Man: Homecoming decided to cast her.

Homecoming scribe Jonathan Goldstein revealed Marvel and Tomei had already signed a deal even before the writers boarded the flicker during ComicBook.com’s (hashtag)QuarantineWatchPart of the MCU’s first solo Spidey flick Tuesday night during ComicBook.com’s (hashtag)QuarantineWatchPart of the MCU’s first solo Spidey flick Tuesday night during ComicBook.com’s (hashtag)QuarantineWatchPart of the

“When John and I first met with Marvel, we pitched Marisa Tomei for Aunt May by chance.

“It turns out they had already hired her,” Goldstein wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

When John and I first met with Marvel, we pitched Marisa Tomei for Aunt May by chance.

They had already hired her, it turned out.

QuarantineWatchParty (hashtag)

Tomei has since starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and is set to star in Spider-Man: No Way Home in just a few weeks.

Despite this, Tomei has stated publicly that she has mixed feelings about taking the role, particularly now that she feels typecast.

Tomei previously told Collider about the release of The King of Staten Island, “I really regret starting down this road, and I really regret starting to do that.”

“I was talked into it – not this change, but that change – and I’ve always felt like, ‘Oh, I could play a lot of things.’ Honestly, it’s probably a stretch more than other things.”

[Laughs] But, yeah, I guess I said everything.”

“I think every actor and actress has a lot of dimensions to them,” she continued, “and if the scope of what is written and made is narrow, and you want to keep working, you do what you can.”

That is to say, I believe in it.

I gave it a shot.

It wasn’t the best path, but I try to make the best of it.”

On December 17th, Spider-Man: No Way Back will hit theaters.

What other Spider-Man family members do you think will appear in the upcoming film? Let us know in the comments section or on Twitter by contacting our writer @AdamBarnhardt to discuss all things MCU!

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Marvel Had Big Plans for Marisa Tomei Before Spider-Man: Homecoming Writers Even Knew