Before their split on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Randall Emmett promised Lala Kent that he would ‘never hold back anything’ from her.

Randall Emmett’s promise to then-fiancée Lala Kent during a new episode of Vanderpump Rules hasn’t held up well since the couple split up.

Emmett, 50, reflected on the transparency in his relationship with Kent, 31, after spilling the details of Brock Davies’ plan to propose to Scheana Shay in the Tuesday, December 28, episode.

“So you know, I’ll never hold anything back from you because I can’t,” the director said at the time, to which the reality star replied, “Well, I’m also your just shy of a wife, so I would hope that you would tell me everything.”

Before season 5 of Bravo’s hit show, Emmett and Kent began dating.

After keeping their relationship a secret for two years, the couple made their relationship public in 2018 and announced their engagement the following year.

The Give Them Lala author sparked breakup rumors when she removed all traces of Emmett from her social media accounts shortly after the duo finished filming season 9 of Vanderpump Rules.

Us Weekly reported in November that the couple had called off their engagement seven months after the birth of their daughter, Ocean.

“Randall didn’t want to split up, but Lala made the decision.”

“The trust is gone,” an insider told Us exclusively at the time.

“He’s been attempting to reclaim her.

… She isn’t wearing her ring for the time being, and she is completely focused on her daughter and her projects.

She’s attempting to keep everything under wraps.”

After seeing photos of the film producer with two women in Nashville in October, the “Give Them Lala” podcast host decided to call it quits.

“I buried my head in the sand for a long time, but regardless, I’m grateful.”

“What’s five years and some change compared to what I would’ve been in,” the performer explained on her podcast in November.

“The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation,” I said in therapy.

There were no questions posed.

“‘Bye,’ I said.

After a month, the Utah native claimed she had “proof” of Emmett’s infidelity, claiming that her relationship was “based on nothing.”

