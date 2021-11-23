Before their split, Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams had a ‘Noticeable Tension.’

Before their split, Bachelorette’s Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams had a ‘Noticeable Tension.’

The build-up to the conclusion.

Following the news of Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s breakup, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the couple’s decision to split “happened very recently.”

During a recent outing, however, the insider tells Us, there was “noticeable tension between them.”

A rep confirmed to Us on Monday, November 22, that the pair were “no longer a couple,” days after Life and Style reported that Adams, 31, and Clark, 37, were on the mend.

After running the New York City Marathon together earlier this month, the exes sparked breakup rumors.

The former Bachelorette was taken to the hospital on November 11 for an unknown illness shortly after achieving her goal.

“For starters, I don’t want you to think this has anything to do with the marathon; it doesn’t.”

… Put the marathon out of your mind.

It had nothing to do with it,” Adams explained two days later in a series of Instagram Story videos.

“Oh my gosh, I’m finally feeling decent [today],” she says.

The California native described waking up with stomach pain she had “never experienced before,” leading to a brief stay in the hospital.

“We were able to rule out things like my appendix or kidney stones,” Adams said.

“It just looks like it was a severe kidney infection, which isn’t good.”

They considered keeping me overnight because my pain persisted, but I decided it would be better to return home, sleep in my own bed, and do all of those things.”

At the time, observant fans noted that Adams’ relationship with her then-fiancé didn’t appear to be recovering.

Adams was later seen without her engagement ring, fueling speculation that the couple was having problems.

When Adams stepped in to replace Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette season 16 in 2020, she and Clark began dating.

The former phlebotomist and the addiction specialist left the show engaged by the end of the season.

Clark later told Us that they were already planning their wedding.

“Of course, there are wedding plans.”

He told Us in April, “There are plans to get married, but it’s been a wild start to the year.”

