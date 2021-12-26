Before they got married, Dolly Parton’s husband didn’t say “I love you” or even propose.

Before they married, Dolly Parton’s husband didn’t say “I love you” or even propose.

Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean have been happily married for the better part of their lives, despite their apparent polar opposites.

They started dating when Parton was 18 years old and married two years later.

However, according to Parton, the proposal was not particularly romantic.

Prior to their wedding, he had not even said “I love you.”

She expressed her dissatisfaction with the situation.

Parton packed her belongings and relocated from her family’s home in Sevier County, Tennessee, to Nashville the day after she graduated from high school.

She met Dean the next day.

“I had brought some dingy, dirty little clothes from home,” she explained to NPR, “so I was just doing my laundry and walking around on the sidewalk.”

Carl Dean happened to be passing by at the time.

And he pulled over and said something to me, and I said something to him, and we’re still talking after 50 years.”

Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean have been married since 1966.

Dean struck up an instant connection with Parton, she said.

“I was surprised and delighted that he looked at my face while talking to me (which is unusual for me),” she wrote on her official website.

“He seemed genuinely curious about who I was and what I was up to.”

The personalities of the couple complement each other well.

Parton is all about the rhinestones and the limelight, whereas Dean prefers to avoid it entirely.

As the couple’s first date demonstrated, he prefers to keep things simple.

Parton told People, “When I first met my husband, he wanted to take me out to dinner.”

“He drove up to the McDonald’s drive-through window and ordered our food.”

Dean kept their relationship low-key, according to Parton, even though they grew close quickly. In fact, he didn’t say “I love you” until after their wedding.

Dean never said the three big words during their courtship, according to the book Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton.

“As mixed up as a road lizard in a spin dryer,” Parton said of his emotional style.

Dean’s proposal was also understated.

Dean was in Nashville, while Parton was in Madison, Tennessee.

He was worn down by the distance.

“‘You’re going to have to move closer into town or we’re going to…’ he said.

Dolly Parton with her husband Carl Dean.

