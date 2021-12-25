Before they sell out, shop these unbelievable deals from Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale.

Before they sell out, check out these incredible bargains from Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale.

The Clear the Rack Sale is currently taking place at Nordstrom Rack, and you can get some seriously amazing deals on must-have brands like Kate Spade, Alo, Good American, and more.

Get ready, shoppers: our favorite sale of the year is officially underway, and we’ve rounded up all the jaw-dropping deals you won’t want to miss. Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale is currently underway, and you can save an additional 25% on red-tag clearance items.

That means you can get this (dollar)345 Kate Spade cozy chic coat for just (dollar)84.

This (dollar)118 pair of Alo leggings is currently on sale for (dollar)44.

This three-piece set of BaubleBar earrings for only (dollar)5 is one of our favorite bargains.

We’ve rounded up the best deals we could find at Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale, whether you’re looking for some new activewear for the new year or a cute puffer to keep you warm this winter.

Please see the list below for more information.

If you like BaubleBar, you’ll love this deal: right now, you can get this trio of hoop earrings for only (dollar)5.

Before it sells out, we recommend adding this to your bag!

Kate Spade’s ultra-chic winter coat has us completely enthralled.

It was (dollar)345 originally, but it’s now only (dollar)84.

It’s incredible!

Some of the best leggings can be found at Alo Yoga.

For only (dollar)44, you can get this pair of high waist midi leggings.

These nude Kate Spade flats are a must-have for your wardrobe.

They go with almost anything.

It’s a pair you’ll reach for again and again once spring arrives.

These flats are currently on sale for (dollar)45.

Such a good deal.

Adidas leggings in a festive crimson color with glittery graphics.

It’s made of recycled high-performance materials and will keep you supported throughout your workout.

It’s also only…

