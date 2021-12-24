Before Wholesale Motorcars was shut down, Josh Duggar responded to a livid customer review.

Before Wholesale Motorcars was shut down, Josh Duggar responded to an angry customer review.

Josh Duggar’s trial ended in December 2021 with a guilty verdict.

Josh was arrested by federal agents in April 2021 on suspicion of downloading and possessing child sexual abuse material, and the prosecution claimed that he did so on a computer he had at Wholesale Motorcars.

He also appeared to respond to a negative review of the car lot prior to his arrest.

Here’s what he had to say.

Many members of the Duggar family work for Jim Bob Duggar, and Josh Duggar appears to be one of them.

So, what did Josh do before he was arrested? He worked at Wholesale Motorcars, a Duggar family-owned car lot in Arkansas, and it appears he also managed the business.

Was his job at the car lot enough to support his wife, Anna Duggar, and their six (now seven) children at the time? Anna and Josh reportedly lived in a warehouse on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s property, allowing them to keep their rent low.

Anna also defended Josh’s work on Instagram at one point.

She wrote to a follower, “Yes, my husband is a hard worker who provides well for our family.”

Wholesale Motorcars was permanently closed, according to The Sun, in September 2020.

Prior to the closure of Wholesale Motorcars, the company did not have the best reputation.

Josh Duggar appears to have reacted to one of the negative reviews about his company.

The review was submitted by a Reddit user.

The review says, “This place is a joke.”

“… I made a huge mistake by going there.

Should’ve called, in hindsight.

I would have assumed that if there was an application for a loan on the website, they had already been approved.

“I suppose not.”

The “owner,” presumably Josh, responded to the review by saying, “We’re sorry you left a bad review.”

“We do offer financing and we are happy to help you arrange it, with approved credit…” Josh then encouraged the customer to call, saying that the sales team “didn’t remember talking” to the person who had complained.

He also stated that the lot “most of the time” has 50 vehicles in stock.

“We don’t think your review is fair,” the review concluded, “but you’re entitled to your opinion.”

Despite the fact that Wholesale Motorcars had received negative feedback, Josh was still there…

