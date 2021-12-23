Behati Prinsloo Shares a Rare Look Into Her and Adam Levine’s Family Life With Their Daughters

The holidays are in full swing, as evidenced by Behati Prinsloo’s latest Instagram post, which features photos of the model and her husband, Adam Levine, as well as their two daughters.

This will undoubtedly add a touch of sweetness to your life.

Behati Prinsloo treated her fans to a rare glimpse into her family life with her husband, Adam Levine, 42, and their two daughters, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3, just in time for the holidays.

The couple, who married in 2014, don’t share many photos of their children, so her recent post is especially sweet.

On December 1st,

The runway model, 33, shared a few behind-the-scenes photos to Instagram with the caption “The elf is watching,” which included footage of their daughters spending quality time together—as well as cute shots of just her and Adam, as well as Behati with a few of her friends.

In early November, just before the holidays, Behati shared with E! News exclusively what she’s most looking forward to with her family and in the future.

“I’ve been on a plane every other day,” the Victoria’s Secret model explained, “and now I can just sit back and watch my kids grow up.”

“I think as a mom, you want to maintain that balance of knowing who you are as a person outside of being a mom and outside of your kids.”

“You also want to be a great mom and set a good example for them,” she added.

“Someone who is enthusiastic about their work or all of the ongoing projects.”

It’s safe to say that she’s nailed it all just by looking at these heartwarming photos.

