Behind Gigi Hadid’s back, Zayn Malik had an affair with Towie actress Abi Clarke.

Behind Gigi Hadid’s back, singer Zayn Malik had an affair with a TV beauty.

After meeting in a Los Angeles bar, the ex-One Direction hunk, 29, bedded Towie’s Abi Clarke.

They romped in Zayn’s “dungeon-like” bedroom, which looked like something out of Fifty Shades of Grey, according to Abi, 30.

“I called him my ‘Mr Grey,'” she told a friend.

We had a lot of fun.”

When Abi saw a text from her supermodel lover Gigi Hadid on his phone, she thought he had broken up with her.

“I felt terrible,” she said.

I assumed he and Gigi were finished.

I backed away from him because I didn’t want to be his other woman.

“I was heartbroken.”

Zayn loved Abi’s big behind — and moaned about the skinny girls in LA, according to Abi, who previously dated US boxing champion Floyd Mayweather.

The star’s “dungeon-like” bedroom in his “incredible” luxury pad in Barnet, North London, was also revealed to the friend.

“My experiences with him were like Fifty Shades of Grey,” Abi, now a property developer, told a friend.

“Zayn’s bedroom was completely black, in stark contrast to the rest of his house, which was bright and modern.

“There was a four-poster bed surrounded by silk sheets and curtains.

It was like entering a dungeon.

“Being stuck in Los Angeles, he moaned there were a lot of skinny girls,” she added.

“I knew Zayn had dated Gigi before, but he was describing me as his type — curvy with a big bum.”

“I assumed he was single after his breakup with Gigi.”

The two met for the first time at The Bungalow, a trendy LA bar.

To a friend, Abi confided:

“I was on vacation with my friends and was wearing a red boob tube and flared trousers, which he adored.”

“I had a very shapely bum,” she said.

He kept staring at me from across the room, attempting to catch my attention.

I couldn’t believe my eyes.

“A woman approached and ushered me to the side.

‘Zayn admires your appearance,’ she said.

‘Do you want to sit at his table?’

Zayn, 29, showered Abi with compliments and struggled to keep his hands to himself when she arrived.

