Behind the scenes, embarrassment won after the coronation of Roman Polanski

Demonstrators denounce the attribution of the Cesar to Roman Polanski, in Paris on February 28, 2020. – CELINE BREGAND / SIPA

Despite the controversy, Roman Polanski won the César for Best Director for “J’accuse”.

Several laureates preferred to avoid the press, fearing doubtless of having to speak on this subject.

Others, however, gave their opinion.

We were expecting a nice scandal for the 45th Cesar ceremony and we were not disappointed! The best director trophy won by

Roman Polanski (absent like all his team) was like a thunderbolt in the press room where most of the winners came to express their happiness by hugging their statuette to their hearts.

Bravo to #PAPICHA it's so deserved!

“This César is an encouragement which proves that we can tell hard stories and make them appreciated by a large audience,” admitted Mounia Meddour, winner for the best first film with the excellent Papicha, at 20 minutes. Her actress Lyna Khoudry, best female hopeful, congratulated herself on “being rewarded for a role of courageous woman and ready to fight to exist.” »One would then have thought that the evening was launched in a resolutely feminine fashion.

Careful or in a hurry

It all turned upside down with the announcement of César for Best Director for Roman Polanski. Some recipients, cautious or in a hurry, such as Jérémy Clapin for the sublime animated film I lost my body, flatly shunned the journalists or made a flash passage. Ladj Ly, widely – and rightly – rewarded for Wretched couldn’t find the time to answer our questions. Few winners have shown themselves this year, perhaps for fear of being questioned on the various controversies.

Roschdy Zem, the class personified

Glad to be there

Roshdy Zem, awarded for Roubaix, a light, is the personified class. He was visibly overwhelmed to hold his trophy close to his heart and confessing: “I did not expect it even if everyone predicted it! “. Same story for Anaïs Demoustier, moving in her emotion to talk aboutAlice and the Mayor which earned her the César Award for Best Actress. “It’s a joy to be rewarded for this character who marks a turning point in my career, that of a strong woman who is on a par with the hero. “

Swann Arlaud so happy with his Caesar #Thanks to God

In the thick of it

Swann Arlaud, best supporting role for Thanks to God, was very clear and did not mince words. He intervened just after the announcement of the prize awarded to Roman Polanski “I understand the reaction of

Adèle Haenel when she left the room after the announcement of the award!, He said. How not to understand it after turning Thanks to God which evokes the victims of pedophilia. I can’t believe what’s going on. »Nicolas Bedos, celebrated for the screenplay

The good times was less said. “As a man, I don’t feel I have the right to react,” he told us.

Accomplice duo @ NicolasBedos1 and #FannyArdant

Fanny Ardant, alone against everyone

As for the wonderful Fanny Ardant, also rewarded for The good times, she dared to defend Roman Polanski. “I really like it,” she said. And I must admit that I tend to put myself on the side of one who is alone against everyone. “The press room was then quickly emptied while each and everyone shared their amazement to see the director of I accuse triumph. “It’s crazy, sighed an apparitor He must be happy Polanski! “. No doubt, but we cannot say that everyone shares their joy. On leaving the Caesars, the somewhat embarrassed silence was king.