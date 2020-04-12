Behobia-San Sebastian centenary documentary is set to release

The Behobia-San Sebastian race was 100 years old on March 30, 2019. The race organizing team and the management of the Fortuna Sports Association decided that this centenary was to be included in a documentary, and they have done so. The film, produced by Bira Productions, has produced the story and highlights of this sports event with the help of EiTB and will premiere this Sunday at 12:00 pm ETB1 and eitb.eus. Afterwards, it will be shown on EiTB Nahieran for 24 hours, and will be shown at different European festivals thereafter.

They will know the evolution of this popular race from 1919 to 2019, from the organization to the number of participants. Volunteer work has also been a must, and of course, the support of the public who have followed this sporting event on the side streets and streets year after year. The purpose of this documentary is to pay tribute to all of them.

The film will also highlight the impact of the race on social, historical and political events over the last hundred years. To this end, the authors have spent a whole year collecting information, testimonials, films, and more.

The documentary Behobia-Donostia, part of the history of this town, will premiere in an unusual situation, when we are all obliged to stay home.

However, the storyline featuring historical figures and previously unseen testimonies will excite many citizens, especially those who have experienced this sporting event indoors. Behobia-Donostia 100th Anniversary Documentary premiere on April 12 at 12:00 pm ETB1 and eitb.eus.