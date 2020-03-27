Behold, a TV Rarity: The Multi-Network Crossover With Chicago PD and FBI

Just when you thought you’d seen it all on TV, there’s Dick Wolf with a surprise. The legendary producer is pulling off a rarity with two of his shows, Chicago PD and FBI, and staging a crossover. We know, you’re thinking, “Wait, aren’t they on different networks?” They sure are, which is why this crossover is so special.

In the Wednesday, March 25 episode of Chicago PD, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) was temporarily reassigned to the New York FBI bureau after Voight (Jason Beghe) thought she was crossing too many boundaries.

Following the episode, Wolf Entertainment confirmed the Chicago PD character will appear in the March 31 episode of FBI. The official Wolf Entertainment Twitter account shared the above photo with Spiridakos and FBI star Zeeko Zaki who plays Agent Omar Adom on the CBS drama.

“Tracy’s character is a fan favorite, and I’m extraordinarily happy to be shining an even greater light on her and gaining new fans along the way before her return to Chicago PD,” executive producer Dick Wolf said in a statement.

The multi-network crossover is rare. When Supergirl was on CBS, Grant Gustin‘s The Flash character jumped over from The CW for an episode. Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which moved to UPN after five seasons on The WB, crossed over with its spinoff Angel, which stayed on The WB. Richard Belzer originated the role of John Munch on NBC’s Homicide: Life on the Street and took him to both The X-Files and Arrested Development on Fox.

Chicago PD airs Wednesdays, 10 p.m. on NBC. FBI airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on CBS.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)