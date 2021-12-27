Being a Beatle, according to George Harrison, was like having a “previous incarnation.”

Being a Beatle, according to George Harrison, is like having a “previous incarnation.”

George Harrison’s feelings about being a part of The Beatles were complicated.

He was mostly pleased with what they had accomplished.

However, being a member of the world’s most famous band had an effect on him.

George Harrison’s life as a Beatle resembled an extreme sport on many occasions.

Years later, George began to wonder if he had once been a Beatle.

George discussed his time with The Beatles in a 1987 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“A lot of people get caught up in a craze and don’t realize that it takes all these other components to put it together.”

“I think a lot of people would, you know, if you put out a record called ‘The Beatles,’ you’d have all these people rushing out and buying it regardless of whether it was a load of rubbish,” George said.

Entertainment Tonight said, “You talk about them as if they’re someone else.”

“They are,” said George.

The interviewer replied, “You don’t feel like–I mean that was you.”

George replied, “I suppose it was [laughs].”

“However, it has been a long time.”

It’s like a previous life.”

George most likely felt this way because he saw himself as someone other than Beatle George.

“The Beatles exist apart from myself,” George reportedly once said to Rolling Stone.

George, I’m not a true Beatle.

Beatle George is like a suit or shirt that I used to wear on occasion, and people may mistake it for me until the end of my life.

I play a little guitar, write a few songs, and direct a couple of films, but none of it is truly me.

“The real me isn’t who you think I am.”

It must have been jarring to switch from Beatle George to regular George.

“Try to be an ordinary person and play a few tunes,” George advised.

“They want you to come out there singing all these things that don’t exist, with flames coming out of your fingers.”

It’s all in their heads about what it was.

The past is the past, and the present is the present.”

It was like exiting a highway or pulling into a long pit stop at a race track when George left The Beatles.

When The Beatles recorded two of their most innovative albums, George Harrison experienced a ‘Sudden Flash.’

In the year 1979,

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.