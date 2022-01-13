Jin considers being a member of BTS to be a “burden.”

While the members of BTS enjoy a well-deserved vacation, GQ Magazine published exclusive interviews with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Over the years, BTS has become cultural icons.

The band has performed in front of sold-out stadiums all over the world, won awards, and topped the charts.

Jin admitted in an interview with GQ Magazine that the pressure to constantly produce new and trendsetting work can be difficult to manage.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Jin stated that being in the public eye is “a burden” for the group.

“It is, without a doubt, a stumbling block.”

After all, we can’t all do things the same way all of the time.

We frequently talk amongst ourselves, saying things like, ‘I don’t know what to write about these days,’ ‘Our experiences are limited, and what we do is pretty much the same, so what can we write about?’ or ‘I wonder if what I experienced is actually right.’ When I talk to the other members, I realize we’re all carrying a burden,’ Jin told the magazine.

Jin is well-known in BTS for his stunning good looks and singing ability.

The BTS member also tries to stress the importance of taking care of oneself.

When BTS’ plans were changed in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Jin admitted that while he enjoys taking breaks in between working, he did not want to “spend that much time resting.”

In an interview with GQ Magazine, he stated:

“Just thinking about it makes me feel good.”

[laughs]However, I doubt I’d be able to sleep for that long.

We were forced to take a two-month break due to the pandemic.

At first, we were all overjoyed at the prospect of some much-needed rest, but that feeling lasted only two weeks.

We were all struggling after only a month of rest.

We were worried, and we weren’t sure if continuing to sleep was safe.

So, if I had to take a month off, I’d probably spend it working on my music in spurts.

Perhaps I’ll go farming or find another way to pass the time.”

