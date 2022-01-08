Being married to a Beatle, according to Yoko Ono, is ‘the most difficult thing to be’: ‘We have an endless position.’

Being married to a Beatle, Yoko Ono said, is “the most difficult thing to be”: “We have an endless position.”

Being a member of The Beatles was often difficult.

Imagine millions of people all over the world wanting a piece of you, and they want you to play for them all the time and churn out tune after tune.

There was a lot that went into being a Beatle, but can you imagine how much more difficult it was for the Beatle wives and girlfriends?

What’s it like to be one of the Fab Four, one of the four people on the planet who is a member of one of the world’s most famous bands?

John Lennon had already married by the time The Beatles officially formed in 1962.

After learning that he and his girlfriend Cynthia Powell were expecting a child, he married her.

The Beatles welcomed a slew of new Beatle wives and girlfriends throughout the rest of their career.

Ringo Starr met Maureen Cox, his future wife, in 1962.

In 1965, they tied the knot.

Paul McCartney dated Jane Asher for a number of years before splitting up with her and starting dating Linda Eastman, whom he married in 1969.

On the set of A Hard Day’s Night in 1964, George Harrison met his future wife, Pattie Boyd, and they married in 1966.

Maureen, Jane, Pattie, and Cynthia were the Beatles’ women for the majority of their time together.

They were all dealing with their own issues.

None of these women, however, had it as bad as Yoko Ono, who appeared in The Beatles’ final years.

John and Cynthia’s marriage fell apart in 1967 and was finally called off in 1968 when John met Yoko Ono.

Yoko and John were inseparable from then on.

John began taking her to the studio, which was met with disapproval by the rest of his band.

Fans began to perceive Yoko as a threat, and they eventually blamed her solely for the band’s breakup.

We can all agree that that was a wildly unfair assessment now that we’ve seen more footage from the Let It Be sessions in Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back.

Not to mention the fact that Yoko had to witness her husband’s murder at the hands of a psychotic fan.

For the majority of her life, she has lived with that terror.

It’s no surprise, then, that Yoko regards being a Beatle wife as difficult.

Yoko Ono explained on…

