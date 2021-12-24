Being Shirtless on ‘Desperate Housewives’ Put Jesse Metcalfe Under a Lot of ‘Pressure,’ He Admits.

Jesse Metcalfe Admits That Being Shirtless on ‘Desperate Housewives’ Put Him Under a Lot of ‘Pressure’

Getting used to fame.

Jesse Metcalfe admitted that he struggled with being “criticized and picked apart” based on his appearance when reflecting on his role as John Rowland on Desperate Housewives.

“Being a sex symbol is very much about the roles that you play,” Metcalfe, 43, explained in an interview with i-D earlier this week.

“It was a lot of pressure to have your shirt off in every episode of Housewives.”

From 2004 to 2007, he starred as the good-looking gardener in Desperate Housewives, a show on which he appeared from 2004 to 2007.

Metcalfe recalled having to put all of his attention on working out, which had a negative impact on his self-esteem at the time.

“You have to stay in the best shape you can, and everyone expects you to stay in that shape 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year between projects.”

He remarked, “That’s not realistic.”

“Working out can wear your body out, let alone the other things that male actors do to stay in shape.”

The John Tucker Must Die star also felt typecast as a result of his appearance on Desperate Housewives.

“It definitely imprisoned me.”

The entertainment industry has a tendency to believe that if you look a certain way, that’s all you have to offer.

“At the time, the best thing I could have done was be patient, which I was not,” Metcalfe admitted.

“I did a string of indie films that didn’t work out, and I should’ve kept my nose clean.”

I just didn’t know what to do with myself in between jobs.”

Despite his success on the ABC hit drama, the Chesapeake Shores alum admitted that he “wasn’t ready for so much exposure” at the time.

“I was 26 at the time, and I believe [my]meteoric rise coincided with the internet’s rise.”

He explained, “It was like a tidal wave.”

“Everything was thrown at me, and I was having a good time, but it was never something I was in charge of or over which I made conscious decisions.”

It was more of a case of it happening to me.”

Being on the show, despite the many “opportunities” and “a lot of perks,” was too much for Metcalfe to handle.

“It was,” he said.

