Bell Hooks was once told everything about Lil’ Kim’s sex life by Lil’ Kim.

In a lot of ways, Lil’ Kim is a trailblazer.

Her undeniable rap ability and provocative image propelled the Brooklyn-bred rapper to fame in the 1990s.

She wasn’t just putting on a show for the press; she was also a fan of watching porn for entertainment as a form of sexual activity.

Femcees like Queen Latifah and Da Brat had success before her, but not while being as scantily clad and sexually overt in their music videos as Kim was.

Kim had a relationship with The Notorious BIG in the 1990s while he was married to Faith Evans.

Kim released her first solo album, Hard Core, in 1996, after recording an album with Biggie’s Junior MAFIA.

Lil’ Kim was not signed to Diddy’s record label because he did not believe female rappers could sell records.

Lil’ Kim was interviewed for a Paper magazine cover story in 1997 by feminist author bell hooks.

Kim discussed how important her sexy image was to her.

She stated flatly, “I’m a sexual woman.”

“It just makes me wanna get down when they turn on the spotlight.”

Kim’s response to Hooks’ question about whether or not she watches porn was straightforward.

“Of course,” she says.

She admitted, “I’m still into porn.”

“I enjoy watching ’em because, for one thing, it’s the safest form of sex.”

Furthermore, it introduces you to a variety of sexual positions that you can perform with your partner.”

Hooks confronted her about the misogyny that pornography breeds in men.

Kim responded with a rebuttal that reflected her own viewpoint.

She stated, “I don’t believe it encourages men to hate women.”

“And you’re getting some positive feedback from women.”

“You can’t treat every woman that way; some women don’t enjoy that kind of sex,” she continued.

“I would never do it if someone tried to force me to be in a porno.”

For starters, I’m a professional musician who earns a living from my work, and people are well aware of how tight my music is.

There would be no other option for me if I did that, because no one wants to hear that I’m just doing porn.

They’re really paying attention to what I’m saying.

However, many people simply want to see me naked and have sex with various men…

