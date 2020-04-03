Bella and Gigi Hadid’s Facialist Shares The Best DIY Face Masks to Do At Home

Red carpet-ready skin at home? Sign us up!

According to celebrity facialist Mimi Luzon, who has helped stars like Irina Shayk, Naomi Campbell, Alessandra Ambrosio and Bella and Gigi Hadid achieve their glowing complexions, there are plenty of ways that you can transform your skin while social distancing.

In addition to following her celeb-approved skincare routine and giving her 24K Pure Gold Dust Mask a try, the renowned esthetician tells E! News that a good DIY face mask can instantly enhance your skin’s brightness, firmness and hydration levels. Luckily for all of us, Luzon’s favorite at-home face masks are super easy to recreate and can be done using ingredients that are already in your kitchen.

“When you have some extra time invest in masks and use them as much as possible,” she tells E! News. “I currently do a different one every day. Following Eastern skincare practices, it’s extremely beneficial for our skin to use a face mask with a different function every day; it could be firming, luminizing, moisturizing or detoxifying.”

For clogged skin:

If you’ve noticed that your experiencing a bit of congestion, Luzon suggests whipping up her DIY Green Tea Mask, which calls for a 1 cup of the antioxidant-rich tea, 2 cups of rice flour and half a teaspoon of honey. Once the ingredients are mixed together, leave the mask on for 20 minutes before massaging it into the skin and rinsing with water. “This is an excellent toxin cleanser,” Luzon says of the mask. “It enhances skin tone and gives skin an instant glow.”

For tired skin:

Slough away dead skin cells and reveal a more rejuvenated complexion with Luzon’s DIY Oatmeal Mask. “This works as an amazing exfoliating mask,” she raves. “This mask reduces inflammation and works as an enzyme exfoliator.” Address uneven tone and texture by boiling 2 teaspoons of oatmeal and a squeeze of lemon. Once the mixed together and cooled down, Luzon suggests leaving it on for 15 minutes and rinsing with water. If you have sensitive skin, she suggests omitting the lemon.

For dull skin:

For those looking to brighten their complexion, Luzon recommends her DIY Turmeric Mask, which she says is an “excellent mask for glowing and softening of the skin.” To make the mask, combine one teaspoon of flour with a spoonful of turmeric, a teaspoon of lemon and a spoonful of milk. Then, let the mask do its thing for 20 minutes and rinse with water.

Luzon’s go-to morning skincare routine:

“Start your day by cleansing your face with foam or any other delicate product with a suitable pH level. I recommended starting your morning routine with an enzymatic exfoliation,” Luzon says, noting that you should be using an exfoliating cleanser at least twice a week “to remove dead skin cells and encourage skin glow.” Once the skin is cleansed, follow up with a skin serum and moisturizer.

“Massage [your moisturizer] into the skin starting from the center of the face and working outwards,” Luzon suggests. When it comes to the neck, she says using a firming moisturizer will help cater to this “very delicate” area.

According to Luzon, one morning step that should never be skipped is eye cream. “Eye cream is a step often forgotten. However, it’s an incredibly vital one,” she explains. “It is especially important in times when our sleeping patterns are disrupted. Apply in a reverse C-shape.”

Luzon’s go-to nighttime skincare tips:

“Our nighttime routine is hugely important and often considered the best time for skincare and the greatest time to use active ingredients,” she says. “When we are sleeping, the skin is at work and the process of skin regeneration are at its prime.”

She continues, “Instead of tossing over leftover serums on your hands, mix and apply to the skin, just make sure you aren’t mixing active acids with oils. It is recommended to create a serum cocktail and apply it to the skin before bed.”

Pro tip: “Any superfluous rich moisturizing creams that you won’t use on your face, apply to your elbows or thighs instead of wasting,” Luzon says. She also suggests tidying up the bathroom cabinet during your free time to ensure that all expired beauty products are disposed of.