Bella Banos: 5 Things to Know About the Model Seen With Scott Disick During St. Patrick’s Day

5 Facts About Bella Banos, the Model Seen With Scott Disick

Moving on? While on vacation in St. Lucia, Scott Disick sparked dating rumors with Bella Banos.

Barts have been linked before, but this isn’t the first time.

On Tuesday, December 21, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 38, and the model, 25, were spotted walking on the beach while on vacation in the Bahamas.

He was dressed in a printed button-down shirt, black shorts, and sunglasses, while she was dressed in a neon bikini.

As they walked hand in hand, the two appeared friendly.

Disick and Banos have been close for years, which has prompted speculation about their relationship status on several occasions.

They were first linked in 2017 when they traveled to Costa Rica together, and in October 2020, they reignited the rumors when they were seen leaving Nobu in Malibu shortly after his split from Sofia Richie.

Later that month, the reality star moved on with Amelia Gray Hamlin, but Us Weekly confirmed in September that the couple had broken up.

The breakup occurred after Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, posted an alleged Disick DM criticizing the Poosh founder’s relationship with Travis Barker.

Despite the fact that the drama soured his relationship with the model, 20, a source told Us in September that their breakup “was inevitable.”

Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, got engaged one month after Disick’s breakup from Hamlin, with an insider telling Us at the time that the Flip It Like Disick alum was “furious.”

“He knew it was possible,” the source continued, “but he is envious of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship.”

“Scott still believes they can call off the wedding before it takes place.”

As Kardashian prepares to walk down the aisle with her son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7, her ex-husband was not looking for a serious relationship.

“Don’t be fooled — if he’s seen with a new girl, it’s not someone he’s serious about,” a source said in November, adding that he wanted to “enjoy being single” and was not “in a rush to settle down with anyone special anytime soon.”

Disick’s friends describe him as a loner who has “a few close friends in his inner circle.”

