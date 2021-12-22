Bella Banos is Scott Disick’s rumored new girlfriend.

Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, is rumored to be dating model Bella Banos once more.

Scott was last seen with the 25-year-old in 2020, following his three-year breakup with ex Sofia Richie.

Bella Banos, 25, is a model who is rumored to be dating Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend.

Bella has over 87.3K Instagram followers and has her own YouTube channel.

After a year of no sightings, Scott and Bella were spotted together again in December 2021.

While on vacation in St. Lucia, the two were photographed.

On the beach, the two Barts walk side by side.

Scott and Bella were previously seen together on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Malibu, California, following an alleged dinner date.

The two dined at Nobu, a high-end Japanese restaurant frequented by Hollywood celebrities.

At the time, a source told E! News, “It was just the two of them out for dinner.”

Scott snuck Bella into his hotel room on a family trip to Costa Rica with the Kardashians in 2017, and the two were first linked in 2017.

Their meeting was famously depicted on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which the sisters chastised Scott for bringing a girl with them on their trip.

Scott was most recently linked to actress Amelia Gray Hamlin.

They dated for nearly a year before breaking up in September of 2021.

Scott used to date Sofia Richie, the daughter of singer Lionel Richie.

Scott was 34 years old when they started dating, and Sofia was 19 years old.

After jetting off to Miami for a loved-up vacation in Florida in September 2017, the couple confirmed their relationship.

After three years of dating, Sofia and Scott, now 38, divorced in 2020, with the reality star focusing on his sobriety.

Scott also revealed “plans to have a fourth baby” with Kourtney Kardashian, prompting the 23-year-old model to be encouraged to “do her own thing.”

Scott and Kourtney have been dating on and off since 2006, but the Poosh founder is now engaged to Travis Barker.

Scott and Kourtney have three children: Mason Dash, 12, and Reign Aston, 7, as well as Penelope Scotland, 9 years old.

Mason Dash Disick was born in 2009, and his birth was filmed and aired for Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ fourth season.

Penelope Scotland Disick, the couple’s only daughter, was born in 2012, and Reign Aston Disick, the couple’s only son, was born in 2014.

