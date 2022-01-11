Bella Hadid Discusses Her Return to Victoria’s Secret

Now it’s time to move on to something bigger and better.

Bella Hadid revealed during E! News’ Daily Pop on Tuesday, Jan. 20, that 2022 is going to be a big year for her.

11, she started it off the best way she knew how: by doing “nothing”!

“I cooked dinner in my pjs at home,” Bella revealed during the exclusive interview.

“I had no FOMO, and I felt completely fine within that,” she says. “That’s how I realized my growth, to be honest, is knowing that when New Year’s rolls around, I don’t need to be out drinking and doing these things because I finally feel ok on the inside.”

She’s even going the extra mile by participating in her first dry January.

“It’s proving to myself that I have that inner willpower, you know what I mean?” Bella explained.

“I just want to know I can do it.”

She can also enjoy a mocktail because she is the CEO and co-founder of Kin Euphorics, a non-alcoholic beverage company.

Bella explained, “What Kin does is it really calms your nervous system.”

“So I don’t think we need that 5:00 happy hour ritual that’s been drilled into all of our heads.”

In addition to running Kin Euphorics, Bella recently re-joined Victoria’s Secret as the fashion house attempts to rebrand following backlash, sexual harassment, and bullying allegations against Ed Razek, the company’s former brand officer, in 2020—some of which were made by Bella herself.

“Another way I realized my growth—which was super important for me—was being able to be in a setting where I used to feel unempowered and now feel so empowered and reassured,” Bella told E! News.

“I’m not sure if people realize that it’s just as uncomfortable to be in your underwear shooting a commercial as it is to be in your underwear shooting a commercial,” she continued.

“For me, the thing about Victoria’s Secret now is that they truly care about us.”

Plus, “‘Well, what is a man’s vision of what a woman is supposed to be?'” Bella added, “gone are the days of asking, ‘Well, what is a man’s vision of what a woman is supposed to be?'”

Bella is frequently seen with her niece Khai, a.k.a.

