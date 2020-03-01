Bella Hadid Looks Unrecognizable After Bleaching Her Brows for the Runway

All in the name of beauty!

Fashion Week may be coming to a close soon, but that doesn’t mean the runways are offering boring and basique styles.

Case in point? At the Haider Ackermann show in Paris, Bella Hadid proved that beauty has no bounds after debuting a completely new lewk down the catwalk.

The 23-year-old supermodel strutted her stuff in a black body-hugging ensemble that showed off her slim figure. Completing her sleek outfit, she donned a larger-than-life updo that looked like something Lydia from Beetlejuice would rock in her everyday life.

Fans will recall, Bella actually dressed as the beloved character for Halloween with then-boyfriend, The Weeknd.

From its voluminous and highly structured bouffant, and the streaky baby bangs, Bella was a force down the runway with her goth-glam ‘do.

Along with her audacious hair and edgy clothes, her makeup brought on another element of surprise: her brows were bleached.

Moreover, the 23-year-old star gave her 28.8 million Instagram followers an even closer look into the bleaching process.

“No brows for Haider this morning,” she captioned her Instagram Stories, alongside a short video clip of her getting dolled up. “Lovin’ [it].”

“It’s all fun and games until you’re washing your hair in a random sink for the fourth time in a week,” she said in a separate post.

Bella added, “Love this for me.”

In both behind-the-scenes photos, the supermodel was laying down as she got her brows bleached by makeup artist, Lynsey Alexander, who gave each model at the runway show a similar lewk.

In addition to Bella’s bleached brows, the rest of her makeup matched her major transformation. While there was no contour, blush or smoky eye in sight, she walked down the runway in theatrical makeup that enhanced her envious bone structure.

Alexander kept her skin nearly identical to her bleached brows, which made her all-black ensemble and hairdo pop

Along with the Haider Ackermann show, Bella turned heads at the Vivienne Westwood runway. She trapaised down the catwalk in a bridal-like design that would make any soon-to-be spouse blush.

The angelic design featured intricate lace and embroidery that looked like a piece of art. However the corset bodice is what really stole the show, considering Bella’s breasts were on full display with its sheer material and bra-like bustier.

With Paris Fashion Week still in full swing, it’s only a matter of time before the supermodel drops jaws once again.