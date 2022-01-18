Bella Hadid opens up about her ‘excruciating and debilitating’ mental health battle, saying, “I was in a fog.”

Bella Hadid opens up about her ‘excruciating and debilitating’ mental health battle: “I was in a fog.”

Her struggle is being shared.

Bella Hadid opened up about why she decided to post photos of herself crying last year — and how she’s currently feeling.

“When my mom or doctor would ask how I was, instead of responding in text, I would just send them a photo,” the supermodel, 25, told WSJ Magazine in an interview published on Monday, January 17.

“At the time, it was the simplest thing for me to do because I could never express how I felt.”

The Washington, DC native was referring to a series of Instagram photos she shared in November 2021 that showed her crying.

She wrote at the time, “This is pretty much my everyday [sic], every night for a few years now.”

“Social media isn’t real,” says the author.

Please keep that in mind if you’re having trouble.”

After seeing Willow Smith discuss mental health in the 2021 documentary A Man Named Scott, the former equestrian said she was inspired to share her story.

“Every single human has something so special and unique to offer,” the singer, 21, said in an Instagram video Hadid shared last year.

“And people forget that everyone is in the same boat: they’re lost, confused, and unsure why they’re here.”

Everyone is experiencing anxiety, and they are attempting to mask it in some way.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said in a Monday interview that her most serious issues have manifested “over the past three years,” but she didn’t realize what was going on at first.

She explained, “I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain.”

She now has “good days,” but she does not believe her problems are completely behind her.

“My brain fog is getting better, and I’m not feeling depressed,” she told the Wall Street Journal. “I’m not having as much anxiety as I used to.”

But I could wake up tomorrow and be completely different.”

Gigi Hadid, Bella’s older sister, has previously spoken openly about her anxiety and taken social media breaks to recover.

