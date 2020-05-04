Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez After Causing Social Media Frenzy

UPDATE: Don’t bring out the bubbly just yet! Bella Hadid has already unfollowed Selena Gomez, mere hours after she followed her ex-boyfriend’s ex.

Bella Hadid caused quite a stir on social media when some eagle eyed fans noticed that she began following Selena Gomez. As of this weekend, the “Rare” singer is one of the 386 accounts that the model follows on Instagram.

“Selena Gomez and bella Hadid are officially following each other,” one fan exclaimed on Twitter. “Me trying to understand what’s going on between Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez #SpillTheTea,” another shared, along with a confused meme. Chiming in, another tweeted, “BELLA HADID AND SELENA GOMEZ’S POWER I STAN.”

This comes months after Selena re-followed Bella on Instagram. Fans will recall that Bella unfollowed Selena back in 2017 after she and Bella’s ex The Weeknd sparked romance rumors. Selena returned the favor later that year. Then in November 2019, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer put an end to their alleged feud by following Bella, who appeared to have rekindled her romance with the “Starboy” singer in October.

Further proving that there was no bad blood between them, Selena left Bella a friendly message on one of her Instagram posts, which was then deleted by the 23-year-old. Seeing that the post was no longer on her feed, a Selena fan account wrote on Instagram, “She’s all about supporting women. You all just can’t take it nicely. Btw Ms. Hadid deleted the post.” Selena responded, “That sucks.”

Since their split in August 2017, Selena has been on friendly terms with The Weeknd. In recent weeks, she’s shown her support for his new music on various occasions.

She gave the singer a shout-out in her “Cooking Together: Selena Gomez” Spotify playlist by featuring his song “Snowchild,” which fans believe features a cameo from Bella. Selena also included the song on the social distancing playlist that she shared on Instagram.

According to some fans, The Weeknd even served as inspiration for one of Selena’s new songs. In the track “Souvenir,” many believe that the “Look At Her Now” singer made several references to their 10-month relationship with the romantic song, which recalled steamy PDA-packed moments with an ex.

“It was obvious that Selena and [The Weeknd] fell for each other hard and had a deep connection they were always hugging and kissing and showing each other affection and she seems to mention it a lot in this song,” one fan said of the new song.

(This article was originally published on Mon. May 4, 2020 at 6:52 a.m. PST.)

