Bella Hadid’s Celeb Pals Have the Best Reaction to Her Latest Bikini Photo

Bella Hadid has the best friends.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old model brought the heat to Instagram with her latest bikini photo and received an outpouring of support from her celeb pals. In the pic, a sun-kissed Bella can be seen lounging by the pool as she soaks up the sun in a strappy white bikini.

“Lucky to get some Vitamin D,” she captioned the post, which has over 1 million likes. Among the likers were Kacey Musgraves, who left the former Victoria’s Secret Angel a hilarious comment: “my quarantine body looks just like that……….” Erin Foster also chimed in, writing, “FINE ill start exercising while in quarantine.” Fellow model Sami Miro commented, “Sheesh.”

Bella also received a sweet message from designer Marc Jacobs in the comments section. “Gorgeous Bella!” he wrote. “Soak it all up!” Giving the selfie her stamp of approval, La La Anthony left the star a row of heart-eye emojis.

In recent days, Bella has been practicing social distancing and urged her followers to do the same. Taking to Instagram, she encouraged her fans to stay inside with a spicy post.

“Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside!” she shared, along with a topless mirror selfie where she can be seen holding her meal. “not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love.”

Bella continued, “It’s crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that.. don’t be selfish.”

We’re sure the star is staying entertained by listening to her boyfriend The Weeknd‘s new album After Hours. After releasing his highly-anticipated fourth studio album, fans were quick to point out that several songs referenced his and Bella’s on-and-off-again relationship. In fact, some listeners pointed out the giggles heard midway through the song “Snowchild” sound like Bella’s.