Bella Hadid’s Repetitive Earrings Are Surprisingly Inexpensive

Bella Hadid’s Earrings Are Surprisingly Affordable

These affordable heart-shaped hoop earrings, which Bella Hadid has been seen wearing several times, will channel your inner supermodel.

We chose these deals and products on our own because we like them and think you will too, especially at these prices.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you buy something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, is in charge of selling the items.

Prices are correct at the time of publication.

You’re not alone if you think to yourself, “I want that outfit,” when you see your favorite celebrities. It’s fun to take style cues from your favorite stars.

Typically, this entails falling in love with their look, snapping a photo, discovering that their ensemble is out of your price range, and then looking for affordable alternatives.

That’s why seeing someone famous in something more affordable is always such a pleasant surprise.

Have you ever noticed Bella Hadid’s heart-shaped hoop earrings? She’s been photographed wearing them multiple times, both with casual streetwear and more dressed up looks.

Hoop earrings are one of the most versatile accessories, but they’re also one of a kind due to their unique shape.

That’s probably why she’s worn them so much.

I’m always curious about what Bella is wearing and how I can get a similar look (on a budget) in my own life.

That’s why I was overjoyed to discover that these iconic heart earrings are from Frasier Sterling, a chic and affordable brand.

I don’t have to go on any further searches to find something that “looks like” Bella’s earrings now.

Frasier Sterling Lovers Hoops are the earrings that have received a lot of attention.

Continue reading to learn more about the go-to earrings as well as the current discount.

The heart-shaped hoop earrings are pictured here.

They have the classic feel of gold hoops, but the unique heart design adds a fun twist.

When you shop at this link and use the promo code EONLINE40 at checkout, E! subscribers will receive a special 40% discount.

These earrings are loved by more than just Bella.

Take a look at what other Frasier Sterling customers are saying.

“I’ve been buying Frasier Sterling for years,” one said.

Having only high-quality fashion jewelry makes a huge difference.

I was fed up with having to discard jewelry after a…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

The Earrings That Bella Hadid Has Worn on Repeat Are Surprisingly Affordable