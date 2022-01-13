Bella Swan Was Supposed to Blast Vampires With a Shotgun in the Original ‘Twilight’

Hold on to your hats, spider monkeys: Twilight’s original script was nothing like the vampire romance adaptation that eventually aired on television.

On The Big Hit Show podcast, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke and Mark Lord, the franchise’s first draft writer, discussed the film’s lesser-known plot.

The initial concept for the film was to “take the concept [of Romeo and Juliet with vampires]and build in a structure that was far more a cinematic structure,” according to Lord.

“And they just wanted to add more action to advance it and give something more for the male audience,” she says.

They were afraid that too much romance would turn off the male audience.”

“As opposed to just mooning over this guy,” Lord continued, he wanted Bella to be a “stronger” female character.

Bella was supposed to shoot vampires with a shotgun in Lord’s script.

“Do you want her to sit around and do nothing? I want that girl to go out and shoot some vampires.”

Lord explained, “I want her to blow some s**t away.”

Hardwicke, on the other hand, insisted on the script being canned after she became involved with the project.

“‘First and foremost, this script has to be trashed,’ I said.

It’s a complete waste of time.

“You have to make it look like the book,” Hardwicke explained.

“In the original script, Bella was chased by the FBI on jet skis. She was the star athlete, nothing to do with the book.”

Melissa Rosenberg was eventually assigned the task of writing the final script, and she went on to write the scripts for all five Twilight films.

ET recently spoke with Kristen Stewart, who plays Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise, about the series’ newfound popularity now that the films are available on Netflix.

“I can’t wait for someone who’s 12 or 15 to think, like, it’s like when you’re little and you tell your parents how great Jimi Hendrix is or something — not to say that I’m remotely comparing my life to Jimi Hendrix — but you know what I mean where they’re like, ‘Dude, you don’t even know, it’s like, so sick.’ I do, I was in that,” Stewart told ET.

