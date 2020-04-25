Bella Thorne finishes up 4/20 festivities by smoking a joint in bed and falling asleep

Bella Thorne celebrated 4/20 with the traditional toke.

The actress/author, 22, shared how she embraced the high holiday with a video showing her light up while relaxing in bed on Monday.

The beauty wore a lacy lingerie-inspired top as she lounged around smoking a chic blue joint from her own cannabis brand Forbidden Flowers.

‘Stop it, I’m going to bed,’ she giggled to whoever was behind the camera.

Clearly wiped out from a day of enjoying herself, Bella then pulled a pastel kitty sleeping mask over her eyes and started to snooze while still puffing on her joint.

‘420 MOOD!!’ the retired Disney Channel star captioned the clip, adding: ‘Hope everyone is stayin safe.’

April 20th has become an international counterculture celebration of cannabis culture.

Bella was able to indulge because the drug is legal for recreational use in California, where she lives.

The star opened up about her love of smoking while talking to Forbes about her brand Forbidden Flowers last year.

Talking to potential customers she said: ‘If you haven’t tried smoking marijuana, you should. I want to say there’s a chance in life for everything…’

And Bella also had a message for people who are against cannabis, saying: I want to say to people to open your f***ing eyes because the world has changed because it’s not the “devil’s lettuce.”‘

Thorne currently has several projects in the works.

Right now she’s filming the Malin Akerman-fronted action comedy Chick Fight, in addition to the thriller Masquerade.

Meanwhile, Thorne has four different film projects in the post-production stage: Leave Not One Alive, Southland, Girl, and The Babysitter 2.

Bella will also soon return to TV with the upcoming series Paradise City.

The show, which is based off the world of the 2017 supernatural thriller American Satan, will also feature the talents of Olivia Culpo, Fairuza Balk, Drea de Matteo and Brittany Furlan.

Paradise City, which is set for a 2020 release, also marks one of late actor Cameron Boyce’s final roles.